Compumedics Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Compumedics Limited announced a change in Director David Burton’s interest as he acquired 178,572 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $50,000.16, through a capital raising initiative. This move comes as part of a $1.9 million capital placement, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

