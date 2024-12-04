News & Insights

Compumedics Limited Director Increases Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Compumedics Limited announced a change in Director David Burton’s interest as he acquired 178,572 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $50,000.16, through a capital raising initiative. This move comes as part of a $1.9 million capital placement, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

