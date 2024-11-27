Compumedics Expands in China with Landmark MEG Installation

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.
Compumedics Limited has achieved a major milestone by completing the installation of its groundbreaking Orion LifeSpan™ MEG system at Tianjin Normal University in China. This installation marks the largest contract in the company’s history, valued at $4.7 million, and opens doors to the burgeoning Chinese neuroscience market. With the successful setup of the world’s first dual-helmet hyperscanning MEG system, Compumedics is poised for further growth with additional orders worth $9.3 million pending for 2025.
