News & Insights

Stocks

Compumedics Expands in China with Landmark MEG Installation

November 27, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Compumedics Limited has achieved a major milestone by completing the installation of its groundbreaking Orion LifeSpan™ MEG system at Tianjin Normal University in China. This installation marks the largest contract in the company’s history, valued at $4.7 million, and opens doors to the burgeoning Chinese neuroscience market. With the successful setup of the world’s first dual-helmet hyperscanning MEG system, Compumedics is poised for further growth with additional orders worth $9.3 million pending for 2025.

For further insights into AU:CMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.