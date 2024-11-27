Compumedics Expands in China with Landmark MEG Installation

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Compumedics Limited has achieved a major milestone by completing the installation of its groundbreaking Orion LifeSpan™ MEG system at Tianjin Normal University in China. This installation marks the largest contract in the company’s history, valued at $4.7 million, and opens doors to the burgeoning Chinese neuroscience market. With the successful setup of the world’s first dual-helmet hyperscanning MEG system, Compumedics is poised for further growth with additional orders worth $9.3 million pending for 2025.

For further insights into AU:CMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.