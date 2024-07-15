CompuGroup Medical Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical (CMPUY.PK) reported that its second quarter net income allocated to shareholders of the parent company declined to 13.9 million euros from 31.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.27 euros compared to 0.60 euros. Adjusted EPS was 0.34 euros compared to 0.62 euros.

Second quarter revenues were 277.23 million euros compared to 304.18 million euros, last year. Organically, revenue was down by 9% year-onyear. Organically and adjusted for one-time effects from the TI hardware connector exchange and software upgrade, revenue was down by 1% year-on-year.

The company's guidance for the 2024 financial year published on February 7, 2024 has been adjusted on July 9 for the organic revenue development and the adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range between 220 million euros and 250 million euros, updated from prior guidance of 270 million euros to 310 million euros. Organic revenue development is projected in a range between a decline of 2% and 0%, updated from growth between 4% and 6% previously.

