Compugen Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

We expect investors to focus on Compugen Ltd.’s CGEN progress with the development of its portfolio of pipeline candidates for various oncology indications, when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Compugen’s top line currently comprises revenues recognized from its license agreement with Gilead Sciences GILD and AstraZeneca. The company reported $6.7 million in revenues in the last reported quarter, comprising an upfront payment from GILD and a milestone payment from AstraZeneca.

In July, the FDA cleared CGEN’s investigational new drug (IND) application seeking to initiate a phase I study on its high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, COM503, for the treatment of solid tumors. COM503 has been licensed to GILD.

The IND clearance triggered a $30 million milestone payment for Compugen from Gilead, which is expected to be recorded as revenues in the third quarter. The company plans to begin the phase I study on COM503 in solid tumors later in the fourth quarter of 2024. We expect management to provide more updates on the same during the third-quarter earnings call.

Compugen’s two proprietary product candidates, COM701 and COM902, are currently in phase I development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is currently evaluating the triple combination of COM701 plus COM902 plus Merck’s blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in a proof-of-concept study for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Data from the same is expected to be presented later in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Compugen’s partner AstraZeneca is developing rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, which is currently in phase III development for various cancer indications. Its successful development and a potential approval for rilvegostomig will make Compugen eligible for future milestones and mid-single-digit tiered royalty payments from AstraZeneca.

Operating expenses declined in the last reported quarter. It remains to be seen whether the same trend continued in the third quarter or not.

CGEN's Earnings Surprise History

Compugen has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining occasion. CGEN delivered an average surprise of 20.70%. In the last reported quarter, Compugen’s earnings beat estimates by 75.00%.

Earnings Whispers for CGEN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Compugen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Compugen has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at 21 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: Compugen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

