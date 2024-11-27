Compugen Bolsters Cancer Therapy Portfolio with New Patent

Compugen (CGEN) has released an update.

Compugen Ltd. has secured a new U.S. patent for its innovative cancer treatment approach, involving the combination of its COM902 antibody with anti-PD-1 and anti-PVRIG antibodies. This patent strengthens Compugen’s intellectual property portfolio in the field of DNAM-1 axis checkpoint inhibitors, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The patent is part of Compugen’s strategy to develop advanced cancer immunotherapies and is valid until at least 2037.

