Composite Alliance Group Secures Subsidiary Loan

October 22, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Composite Alliance Group, Inc. Class A (TSE:CAG) has released an update.

Composite Alliance Group Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Techni Modul Engineering, has secured a €1.5 million loan from Team Alpha Limited, a related entity. The loan is aimed at supporting the subsidiary’s working capital needs and will not impact voting interests as it is not convertible into shares.

