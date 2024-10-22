Composite Alliance Group Secures Subsidiary Loan

Composite Alliance Group, Inc. Class A (TSE:CAG) has released an update.

Composite Alliance Group Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Techni Modul Engineering, has secured a €1.5 million loan from Team Alpha Limited, a related entity. The loan is aimed at supporting the subsidiary’s working capital needs and will not impact voting interests as it is not convertible into shares.

