CompoSecure Posts Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

CompoSecure announced impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with net sales climbing 11% to $107.1 million and adjusted EBITDA up 13% to $40 million, driven by strong international demand and innovation. Despite a GAAP net loss due to stock price impacts, adjusted net income rose 18% to $25.6 million, reflecting solid operational performance. The company also completed a significant transaction with Resolute Holdings, revised its financial outlook to support growth investments, and secured a contract extension with Capital One.

