CompoSecure (CMPO) Price Target Increased by 12.35% to 25.67

The average one-year price target for CompoSecure (NYSE:CMPO) has been revised to $25.67 / share. This is an increase of 12.35% from the prior estimate of $22.85 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.77% from the latest reported closing price of $20.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompoSecure. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPO is 0.36%, an increase of 31.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 71,252K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Locust Wood Capital Advisers holds 9,342K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,158K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 58.53% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 4,228K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares , representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 86.61% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 3,919K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,732K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 77.14% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 2,123K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 29.80% over the last quarter.

