News & Insights

Stocks

Complii Fintech Cancels Share Capital Consolidation Plan

November 07, 2024 — 12:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd has announced the cancellation of its planned share capital consolidation, initially set for the 2024 AGM. This decision follows consultations and updates shared via an ASX release on November 7, 2024. The affected securities were CF1 ordinary fully paid shares and CF1AM performance rights.

For further insights into AU:CF1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.