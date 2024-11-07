Complii Fintech Cancels Share Capital Consolidation Plan

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd has announced the cancellation of its planned share capital consolidation, initially set for the 2024 AGM. This decision follows consultations and updates shared via an ASX release on November 7, 2024. The affected securities were CF1 ordinary fully paid shares and CF1AM performance rights.

