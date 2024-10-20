News & Insights

Complii Fintech Announces Security Consolidation Plans

October 20, 2024

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd is undergoing a security consolidation, affecting its CF1 ordinary shares and performance rights, with trading on a deferred settlement basis starting November 22, 2024. This move, pending security holder approval by November 20, 2024, is aimed at streamlining their securities structure for better market clarity.

