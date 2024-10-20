Complii Fintech Announces Security Consolidation Plans

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd is undergoing a security consolidation, affecting its CF1 ordinary shares and performance rights, with trading on a deferred settlement basis starting November 22, 2024. This move, pending security holder approval by November 20, 2024, is aimed at streamlining their securities structure for better market clarity.

For further insights into AU:CF1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.