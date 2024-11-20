Compass Point sees return to pre-COVID valuation, starts FIS with a Buy

As previously reported, Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage of FIS (FIS) with a Buy rating and $126 price target As banking segment revenue accelerates to 4.4% year-over-year in 2025 and holds at 4% in 2026 the firm expects a return to pre-COVID valuation, the analyst tells investors. The firm’s analysis leads it to believe FIS can meet or exceed consensus EPS expectations in 2025 and 2026, with “room to reach 13% EPS growth in a blue sky scenario,” the analyst added.

