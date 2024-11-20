News & Insights

Stocks

Compass Point sees return to pre-COVID valuation, starts FIS with a Buy

November 20, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele initiated coverage of FIS (FIS) with a Buy rating and $126 price target As banking segment revenue accelerates to 4.4% year-over-year in 2025 and holds at 4% in 2026 the firm expects a return to pre-COVID valuation, the analyst tells investors. The firm’s analysis leads it to believe FIS can meet or exceed consensus EPS expectations in 2025 and 2026, with “room to reach 13% EPS growth in a blue sky scenario,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.