Compass Group Finalizes Major Share Buyback Plan

November 07, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 58,468 of its own shares as part of a major $500 million share buyback initiative. This move is aimed at fulfilling obligations related to employee share schemes and other allocations. The shares, bought through J.P. Morgan Securities, are held in treasury to support future company operations.

