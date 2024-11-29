News & Insights

Compass Group Executives Engage in Share Transactions

November 29, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has announced that several of its executive directors, including CEO Dominic Blakemore and CFO Petros Parras, have acquired shares as part of the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018. These transactions, which involved acquiring and selling shares to cover tax obligations, were completed on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s adherence to performance conditions highlights its commitment to aligning managerial interests with those of shareholders.

