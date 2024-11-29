Compass Group Executives Engage in Share Transactions

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Compass Group PLC has announced that several of its executive directors, including CEO Dominic Blakemore and CFO Petros Parras, have acquired shares as part of the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018. These transactions, which involved acquiring and selling shares to cover tax obligations, were completed on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s adherence to performance conditions highlights its commitment to aligning managerial interests with those of shareholders.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.