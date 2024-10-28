News & Insights

Compass Gold Seals Deal for Mali Gold Production

October 28, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Compass Gold (TSE:CVB) has released an update.

Compass Gold Corp. has announced a joint production agreement with SMAT to begin gold recovery at the Massala prospect in Mali, aiming for its first cash flow by early 2025. This strategic move allows Compass to generate free cash flow while retaining full control of its permit areas, positioning the company uniquely in the exploration sector. The partnership with SMAT is crucial, as it involves utilizing SMAT’s nearby modern processing facility to expedite production amid favorable gold prices.

