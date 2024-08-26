Compass Diversified CFO Ryan Faulkingham To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), an owner of middle market businesses, announced on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Ryan Faulkingham will step down with effect from August 30.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Stephen Keller as its CFO with effect from August 31.

Most recently, Keller has served as Interim CFO and Vice President of Investor Relations at Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST).

