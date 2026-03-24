Compass Diversified Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CODI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.51, changing hands as high as $6.71 per share. Compass Diversified shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.58 per share, with $19.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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