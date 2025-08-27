Compared to Estimates, Veeva (VEEV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Veeva Systems (VEEV) reported $789.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +4.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other : 33.4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 29.7%.

: 33.4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 29.7%. Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services : 86.2% versus 86.8% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 86.2% versus 86.8% estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Subscription services : $659.18 million versus $649.25 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

: $659.18 million versus $649.25 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change. Revenues- Professional services and other : $129.9 million versus $118.36 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $129.9 million versus $118.36 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions : $82.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $72.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

: $82.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $72.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions : $351.66 million compared to the $342.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year.

: $351.66 million compared to the $342.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.5% year over year. Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions : $307.52 million compared to the $306.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $307.52 million compared to the $306.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $47.7 million versus $45.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

Here is how Veeva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Veeva have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

