Compared to Estimates, Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Trustmark (TRMK) reported $211.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 3.8% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.8% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 62.2% compared to the 63.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62.2% compared to the 63.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonaccrual LHFI : $49.66 million compared to the $95.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $49.66 million compared to the $95.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $54.87 million versus $104.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $54.87 million versus $104.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balances - Total earning assets : $17.62 billion compared to the $17.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $17.62 billion compared to the $17.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $165.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.56 million.

: $165.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.56 million. Total Noninterest income : $42.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.39 million.

: $42.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.39 million. Net Interest Income (FTE): $168.56 million versus $168.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Trustmark here>>>

Shares of Trustmark have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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