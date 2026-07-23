Compared to Estimates, Tenet (THC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tenet Healthcare (THC) reported $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $6.12 for the same period compares to $4.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39 billion, representing a surprise of +4.4%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net patient service revenue per adjusted patient admission : $16,807.00 versus $17,985.64 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $16,807.00 versus $17,985.64 estimated by two analysts on average. Net patient service revenue per adjusted patient admission - Same Hospital : $16,813.00 compared to the $16,562.51 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $16,813.00 compared to the $16,562.51 average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted patient admissions - Same-hospital : 216.97 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 210.93 thousand.

: 216.97 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 210.93 thousand. Adjusted admissions : 218.25 thousand versus 206.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 218.25 thousand versus 206.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Net Operating revenues : $5.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $5.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and Services : $4.24 billion versus $4 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $4.24 billion versus $4 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and Services : $762 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $605.47 million.

: $762 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $605.47 million. Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates- Ambulatory Care : $64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.75 million.

: $64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.75 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $542 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $523.47 million.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tenet here>>>

Shares of Tenet have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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