Compared to Estimates, Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) reported $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of +3.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Ending Active Selling Communities : 345 versus 345 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 345 versus 345 estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales orders : 2,733 compared to the 3,096 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,733 compared to the 3,096 average estimate based on three analysts. Homes Closed : 3,340 versus 3,193 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,340 versus 3,193 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price of homes closed : $589 thousand compared to the $585.11 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: $589 thousand compared to the $585.11 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog : $659 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $668.86 thousand.

: $659 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $668.86 thousand. Backlog units at end of period : 4,461 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,956.

: 4,461 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,956. Revenue- Home closings : $1.97 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $1.97 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Revenue- Financial services revenue : $52.93 million compared to the $49.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $52.93 million compared to the $49.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Revenue- Land closings : $0.42 million compared to the $17.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -96.8% year over year.

: $0.42 million compared to the $17.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -96.8% year over year. Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $10.62 million versus $35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Taylor Morrison here>>>

Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.