Compared to Estimates, Prudential (PRU) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Prudential (PRU) reported $16.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.6%. EPS of $4.26 for the same period compares to $3.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.01 billion, representing a surprise of +15.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers - Third Party : 265.2 billion compared to the 269.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 265.2 billion compared to the 269.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Affiliated : 549.9 billion versus 547.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 549.9 billion versus 547.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers - Third Party : 654.9 billion compared to the 671.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 654.9 billion compared to the 671.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total : 1470 billion compared to the 1488.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1470 billion compared to the 1488.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses : $10.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.3%.

: $10.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.3%. Total Revenues- International Businesses : $4.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $4.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income : $4.87 billion versus $4.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $4.87 billion versus $4.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income : $1.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion.

: $1.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums : $8.69 billion versus $6.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $8.69 billion versus $6.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total Revenues- PGIM : $1.1 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.

: $1.1 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Institutional Retirement Strategies : $5.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.3%.

: $5.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.3%. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies: $7.18 billion versus $5.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change.

Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Prudential have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

