Compared to Estimates, Oneok (OKE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Oneok Inc. (OKE) reported $7.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.56 billion, representing a surprise of -7.91%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Raw feed throughput - Natural Gas Liquids : 1,527.00 MBBL/d compared to the 1,702.67 MBBL/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,527.00 MBBL/d compared to the 1,702.67 MBBL/d average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Natural Gas Gathering and processing : $1.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +118.4%.

: $1.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +118.4%. Revenues- Natural Gas Pipelines : $405 million versus $161.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +148.5% change.

: $405 million versus $161.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +148.5% change. Revenues- Refined Products & Crude : $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $992.77 million.

: $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $992.77 million. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $3.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $3.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids : $673 million versus $725 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $673 million versus $725 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Refined Products & Crude : $557 million versus $549.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $557 million versus $549.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines : $188 million compared to the $145.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $188 million compared to the $145.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing: $540 million compared to the $538.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Oneok performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Oneok here>>>

Shares of Oneok have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.