Compared to Estimates, Nucor (NUE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nucor (NUE) reported $10.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%. EPS of $4.84 for the same period compares to $2.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.57, the EPS surprise was +5.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Steel Products Segment - Sales Tons to External Customers : 1,285.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,227.18 KTon.

: 1,285.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,227.18 KTon. Steel Products Segment - External Average Sales Price per Ton : 2,415.00 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,416.53 $/Ton.

: 2,415.00 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,416.53 $/Ton. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel : 1,145.00 $/Ton versus 1,183.36 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,145.00 $/Ton versus 1,183.36 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel : 5,659.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,613.26 KTon.

: 5,659.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,613.26 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet : 2,680.00 KTon compared to the 2,775.01 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,680.00 KTon compared to the 2,775.01 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 1,774.00 KTon compared to the 1,625.37 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,774.00 KTon compared to the 1,625.37 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Beam : 527.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 558.82 KTon.

: 527.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 558.82 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate : 678.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 651.81 KTon.

: 678.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 651.81 KTon. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet : 1,088.00 $/Ton compared to the 1,092.53 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,088.00 $/Ton compared to the 1,092.53 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars : 1,049.00 $/Ton compared to the 1,025.22 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,049.00 $/Ton compared to the 1,025.22 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Beam : 1,608.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,566.74 $/Ton.

: 1,608.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,566.74 $/Ton. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Plate: 1,263.00 $/Ton versus 1,271.54 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Nucor here>>>

Shares of Nucor have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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