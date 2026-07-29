Compared to Estimates, Meritage (MTH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Meritage Homes (MTH) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion, representing a surprise of -1.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total : $373.00 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $377.59.

: $373.00 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $377.59. Homes ordered - Total : 3,575 compared to the 3,774 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 3,575 compared to the 3,774 average estimate based on nine analysts. Order Backlog - Total : 1,715 compared to the 1,856 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1,715 compared to the 1,856 average estimate based on eight analysts. Homes closed - Total : 3,725 compared to the 3,750 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 3,725 compared to the 3,750 average estimate based on eight analysts. Active Communities - Ending - Total : 340 compared to the 351 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 340 compared to the 351 average estimate based on six analysts. Home Orders - Average sales price - Total : $385.00 versus $379.23 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $385.00 versus $379.23 estimated by six analysts on average. Homes Ordered Value - Total : $1.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion.

: $1.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. Order Backlog Value - Total : $661.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $725.24 million.

: $661.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $725.24 million. Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding) : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year. Revenue- Home closing : $1.39 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change. Revenue- Land closing : $12.72 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.7%.

: $12.72 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.7%. Revenue- Financial Services: $7.78 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $8.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Meritage here>>>

Shares of Meritage have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.