Compared to Estimates, Equifax (EFX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Equifax (EFX) reported revenue of $1.7 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.25, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.21, the EPS surprise was +1.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating revenue- Total International : $383.1 million versus $380.17 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $383.1 million versus $380.17 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions : $611.6 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $606.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

: $611.6 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $606.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Operating revenue- Latin America : $109 million compared to the $109.26 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $109 million compared to the $109.26 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Operating revenue- Canada : $73.3 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $72.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $73.3 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $72.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Operating revenue- Europe : $101.1 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $105.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $101.1 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $105.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Operating revenue- Asia Pacific : $99.7 million versus $93.05 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $99.7 million versus $93.05 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions : $705.4 million versus $713.4 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $705.4 million versus $713.4 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services : $97.8 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $96.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $97.8 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $96.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services : $607.6 million versus $617.09 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $607.6 million versus $617.09 million estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services : $66.2 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $66.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $66.2 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $66.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions : $545.4 million versus $541.04 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

: $545.4 million versus $541.04 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Information Solutions: $200.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $201.09 million.

Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>

Shares of Equifax have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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