Compared to Estimates, Devon Energy (DVN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Devon Energy (DVN) reported revenue of $4.4 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +16.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 848 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 821 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 848 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 821 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Average Daily Production - Total Oil : 398 millions of barrels of oil versus 386.04 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.

: 398 millions of barrels of oil versus 386.04 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total Gas : 1371 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1321.45 millions of cubic feet.

: 1371 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1321.45 millions of cubic feet. Average Daily Production - Total NGL : 221 millions of barrels of oil versus 214.77 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.

: 221 millions of barrels of oil versus 214.77 millions of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average. Production - Oil - Other : 4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 3.48 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 3.48 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Production - NGL - Delaware Basin : 127 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128.26 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 127 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128.26 millions of barrels of oil per day. Production - NGL - Eagle Ford : 21 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 17.47 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 21 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 17.47 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Production - NGL - Anadarko Basin : 30 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 28.89 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 30 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 28.89 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Gas - Delaware Basin : 755 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 738.49 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 755 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 738.49 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues : $1.40 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.2% year over year.

: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.2% year over year. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales : $3.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $3.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: -$84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -125.9%.

Shares of Devon Energy have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.