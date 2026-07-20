Compared to Estimates, Crown (CCK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Crown Holdings (CCK) reported revenue of $3.67 billion, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.49, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +15.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

External Sales- Americas Beverage : $1.7 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.

: $1.7 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change. External Sales- European Beverage : $735 million compared to the $676.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.

: $735 million compared to the $676.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year. External Sales- Transit Packaging : $537 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $538.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $537 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $538.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. External Sales- Other segments : $366 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $358.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $366 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $358.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. External Sales- Asia Pacific : $331 million versus $267.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change.

: $331 million versus $267.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change. Segment Income- Americas Beverage : $265 million compared to the $253.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $265 million compared to the $253.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Income- European Beverage : $107 million compared to the $101.8 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $107 million compared to the $101.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Income- Transit Packaging : $68 million versus $65.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $68 million versus $65.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Income- Other segments : $52 million compared to the $43.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $43.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Income- Corporate and other : $-44 million versus $-42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-44 million versus $-42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $53 million versus $49.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Crown here>>>

Shares of Crown have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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