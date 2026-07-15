Compared to Estimates, Citigroup (C) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics (Revised)

For the quarter ended June 2026, Citigroup (C) reported revenue of $24.77 billion, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.15, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was +15.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citigroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 57.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60%.

: 57.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2711.33 billion compared to the $2594.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2711.33 billion compared to the $2594.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Book value per common share : $114.74 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $115.15.

: $114.74 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $115.15. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Supplementary Leverage Ratio : 5.2% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.2% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-accrual loans : $3.23 billion compared to the $3.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total : $4.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $4.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets : $2.3 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.8% change.

: $2.3 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.8% change. U.S. Consumer Cards (USCC)- Total revenues, net of interest expense : $4.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

: $4.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%. U.S. Consumer Cards (USCC) Revenues- Total non-interest revenue : $-659 million compared to the $-519.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.2% year over year.

: $-659 million compared to the $-519.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.2% year over year. Markets Revenues, net of interest expense : $7.01 billion versus $6.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.

: $7.01 billion versus $6.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change. U.S. Consumer Cards (USCC) Revenues- Net interest income: $5.18 billion compared to the $5.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Citigroup here>>>

Shares of Citigroup have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 14, 2026, should no longer be relied upon.)

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