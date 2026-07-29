Compared to Estimates, CBRE (CBRE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CBRE Group (CBRE) reported $11.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

AUM - Investment Management : $155.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.38 billion.

: $155.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.38 billion. Total Revenue- Real Estate Investments : $193 million versus $230.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.

: $193 million versus $230.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change. Revenue- Real Estate Investments- Development services : $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.15 million.

: $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.15 million. Revenue- Real Estate Investments- Investment management : $149 million versus $154.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $149 million versus $154.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenue- Advisory Services : $2.31 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.

: $2.31 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Revenue- Advisory Services- Other portfolio services, less pass-through costs : $88 million compared to the $85.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $88 million compared to the $85.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Advisory Services- Advisory sales : $551 million compared to the $514.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $551 million compared to the $514.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Advisory Services- Commercial mortgage origination : $97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.4 million.

: $97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.4 million. Total Revenue- Building Operations & Experience : $6.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.

: $6.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Revenue- Advisory Services- Loan servicing : $121 million versus $124.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $121 million versus $124.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Advisory Services- Valuation : $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.84 million.

: $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.84 million. Total Revenue- Project Management: $2.05 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CBRE here>>>

Shares of CBRE have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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