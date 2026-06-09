Compared to Estimates, Casey's (CASY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2026, Casey's General Stores (CASY) reported revenue of $4.57 billion, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.37, compared to $2.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.36, the EPS surprise was +30.01%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change : 5.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 5.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Inside same-store sales : 5.5% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.5% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Stores (EOP) : 2,944 compared to the 2,949 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,944 compared to the 2,949 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Fuel gallons sold : 848.33 million compared to the 834.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 848.33 million compared to the 834.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change : 6.6% versus 5.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.6% versus 5.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change : 1.5% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Stores (BOP) : 2,904 compared to the 2,924 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,904 compared to the 2,924 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Fuel : $2.88 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change.

: $2.88 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change. Net Sales- Other : $169.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.

: $169.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%. Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage : $427.62 million versus $417.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $427.62 million versus $417.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise : $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $389.19 million compared to the $384.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Casey's here>>>

Shares of Casey's have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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