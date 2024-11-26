Compared to Estimates, Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Autodesk (ADSK) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $2.17 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +2.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Billings : $1.54 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenue- Maintenance : $9 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.

: $9 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Net Revenue- Other : $104 million compared to the $99.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.

: $104 million compared to the $99.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year. Net Revenue- Subscription : $1.46 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment) : $83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Net revenue by product family- Other : $31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%.

: $31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%. Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) : $751 million versus $777.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $751 million versus $777.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing) : $307 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $285.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $307 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $285.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT: $398 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $397.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

Shares of Autodesk have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

