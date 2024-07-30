Compared to Estimates, AEP (AEP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American Electric Power (AEP) reported $4.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was +1.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail : 22,808 GWh versus 21,052.14 GWh estimated by three analysts on average.

: 22,808 GWh versus 21,052.14 GWh estimated by three analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail : 22,073 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21,579.41 GWh.

: 22,073 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21,579.41 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities : 3,176 GWh versus 3,345.59 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,176 GWh versus 3,345.59 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total : 23,061 GWh compared to the 21,638.91 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 23,061 GWh compared to the 21,638.91 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities : 253 GWh compared to the 459.66 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 253 GWh compared to the 459.66 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total : 25,249 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,754.01 GWh.

: 25,249 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,754.01 GWh. Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing : $467.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $348.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.1%.

: $467.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $348.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.1%. Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities : $1.44 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $2.62 billion versus $2.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $2.62 billion versus $2.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco : $489.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $493.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $489.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $493.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $244.80 million compared to the $303.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $244.80 million compared to the $303.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities: $215.30 million versus $203.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of AEP have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.