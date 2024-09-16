Company News for Sep 16, 2024

The Boeing Co.’s ( BA ) shares tanked 3.7% following the strike called by the company’s West coast factory workers after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract deal.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER ) climbed 6.5% after expanding its partnership with Waymo to offer driverless rides in Atlanta and Austin in early 2025.

Shares of Oracle Corp. ( ORCL ) rose 0.4% after raising its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and providing a strong guidance for fiscal 2029.

Aptiv PLC’s ( APTV ) shares advanced 2.9% following news that CEO Kevin Clark bought about 30,000 shares of the company earlier this week.

