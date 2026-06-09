Stocks

Company News for Jun 9, 2026

June 09, 2026 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • The Campbell's Co.’s (CPB) shares fell 0.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $2,366 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,386.51 million.
  • Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) plunged 10.6% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $35.59 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.11 million.
  • Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s (NRIX) shares climbed 6.8% following its collaboration with Roche for developing and commercializing bexobrutideg. 
  • Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) tumbled 8% after the company trimmed its revenue outlook for 2026 due to organizational restructuring. 
     

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The Campbell's Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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