Company News for Jun 8, 2026

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s ( GIII ) shares surged 5.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $536 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530 million.

GIII Shares of ABM Industries Inc. ( ABM ) climbed 6.7% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $2,290 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,224.47 million.

ABM ServiceTitan Inc.’s ( TTAN ) shares advanced 4.1% after reporting first-quarter 2027 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

TTAN Shares of The Cooper Companies Inc. ( COO ) jumped 8.6% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceTitan Inc. (TTAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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