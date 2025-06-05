Company News for Jun 5, 2025

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) gained 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s ( CRWD ) shares declined 5.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.103 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.105 billion.

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. ( GWRE ) surged 16.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

HealthEquity, Inc.’s ( HQY ) shares jumped 9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.97 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.