Company News for Jun 4, 2026

Shares of Macy's, Inc. ( M ) gained 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share.

M Medtronic plc’s ( MDT ) shares jumped 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.55 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

MDT Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI ) rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.91 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share.

OLLI Shares of Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) declined 3.2% on the broader tech decline.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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