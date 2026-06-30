Company News for Jun 30, 2026

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. ( IRDM ) soared 25.4% after Rocket Lab Corporation ( RKLB ) said that it would acquire the company and that the deal would bring together its launch services with Iridium’s satellite communications network.

IRDM RKLB Charter Communications, Inc.’s ( CHTR ) shares surged 9.4% following a report that the company and SpaceX were in discussions about a consumer mobile phone product.

CHTR Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) declined 5.3% after the company projected second-quarter losses of between $700 million and $800 million, after classifying the net assets of its international wireline connectivity business as held for sale.

VZ Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ( AMD ) shares gained 3.4% on the broader semiconductor rally.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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