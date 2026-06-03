Company News for Jun 3, 2026

Shares of Dollar General Corporation ( DG ) declined 3.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $10.79 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.82 billion.

DG Signet Jewelers Limited’s ( SIG ) shares gained 3.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share.

SIG Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. ( DCI ) jumped 4.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.

DCI STMicroelectronics N.V.’s ( STM ) shares soared 15.22% after the company upwardly revised its revenue forecast for data centers to nearly $100 million for 2026.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.