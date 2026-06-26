Company News for Jun 26, 2026

Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB soared 20% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $152.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.1 million.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC gained 1.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META shares fell 2.7% on the continued tech slump induced by concerns over AI-infra costs.

Shares of Bio-Techne Corporation TECH surged 20.1% after Germany's Merck KGaA MKKGY agreed to acquire the life sciences company in an $11.3 billion cash deal, boosting takeover optimism. MKKGY jumped 5.3%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck KGaA (MKKGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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