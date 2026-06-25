Company News for Jun 25, 2026

Shares of KB Home KBH rose 5.8% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $1.11 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of ICON Public Limited Company ICLR gained 10.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc.’s WOR shares fell 6.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $371.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.7 million.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL jumped 4.5% on airline stocks emerging as one of the session’s biggest winners.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICON PLC (ICLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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