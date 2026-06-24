Company News for Jun 24, 2026

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX shares rose 1% after a three-day selloff, snapping the stock's losing streak.

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY gained 5.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37.

Sandisk Corporation’s SNDK shares plunge 13.6% on the continued AI-selloff in the chipmaker sector.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company PG rose 2.2% on consumer staples emerging as the biggest winning sector in the session.

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Korn/Ferry International (KFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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