Company News for Jun 23, 2026

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s APGE shares soared 46.7% after AbbVie Inc. ABBV announced plans to acquire the biotech firm in a $10.9 billion deal. ABBV jumped 6.3%.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR gained 3.9% on real estate emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META shares slid 2.3% on the AI-selloff witnessed in the session.

Shares of Sandisk Corporation SNDK rose 4.1% amid strength in AI-related memory and storage stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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