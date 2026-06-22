Company News for Jun 22, 2026

Carnival Corporation Ltd.’s CCL shares gained 3.2% on cruise-liners gaining on optimism over possibly lower fuel prices as the Iran peace deal materialized.

Shares of Accenture plc ACN plunged 18% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $18.72 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.79 billion.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s TXN shares jumped nearly 7% on the semiconductor rally.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM fell 2.1% on energy emerging as one of the worst-performing sectors in the session.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.