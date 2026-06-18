Company News for Jun 18, 2026

- Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) surged 14.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
- Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) shares fell 6.2% after Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) denied reports that it was interested in acquiring the media company.
- Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares fell 2.6% after reports surfaced that Microsoft had ended negotiations for a potential $3 billion cloud infrastructure deal.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) shares fell 0.8% amid a broader decline in the communication services sector.
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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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