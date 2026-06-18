Company News for Jun 18, 2026

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( LZB ) surged 14.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.

LZB Lionsgate Studios Corp. ( LION ) shares fell 6.2% after Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) denied reports that it was interested in acquiring the media company.

LION NFLX Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) shares fell 2.6% after reports surfaced that Microsoft had ended negotiations for a potential $3 billion cloud infrastructure deal.

ORCL Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) shares fell 0.8% amid a broader decline in the communication services sector.

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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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