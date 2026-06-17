Company News for Jun 17, 2026

Huntsman Corporation ( HUN ) shares plunged 17.1% after Olin Corporation ( OLN ) agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $2.43 billion, with the deal's discounted valuation weighing on the stock.

HUN OLN Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ) shares rose 1.9% after the company announced plans to sell its Pizza Hut chain for $2.7 billion.

YUM Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ( SPCX ) shares rose 4.8%, extending their post-IPO rally and briefly overtaking Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) in market capitalization.

SPCX AMZN NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) shares fell 2.4% amid a broader decline in the technology sector.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olin Corporation (OLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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