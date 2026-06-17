Company News for Jun 17, 2026

- Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares plunged 17.1% after Olin Corporation (OLN) agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $2.43 billion, with the deal's discounted valuation weighing on the stock.
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) shares rose 1.9% after the company announced plans to sell its Pizza Hut chain for $2.7 billion.
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) shares rose 4.8%, extending their post-IPO rally and briefly overtaking Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) in market capitalization.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares fell 2.4% amid a broader decline in the technology sector.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.See Stocks Now >>
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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Olin Corporation (OLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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