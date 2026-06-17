Stocks

Company News for Jun 17, 2026

June 17, 2026 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares plunged 17.1% after Olin Corporation (OLN) agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $2.43 billion, with the deal's discounted valuation weighing on the stock.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) shares rose 1.9% after the company announced plans to sell its Pizza Hut chain for $2.7 billion.
  • Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) shares rose 4.8%, extending their post-IPO rally and briefly overtaking Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) in market capitalization.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares fell 2.4% amid a broader decline in the technology sector.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olin Corporation (OLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

AMZN
YUM
NVDA
HUN
OLN

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