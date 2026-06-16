Company News for Jun 16, 2026

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) fell 4.1% as declining oil prices following the U.S.-Iran peace agreement weighed on the energy sector.

XOM Fox Corporation ( FOX ) shares plunged 15.2% after announcing its $22 billion acquisition of Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ), as investors worried about the deal's cost and integration risks.

FOX ROKU Royal Caribbean ( RCL ) rose 6.6% as lower oil prices following the U.S.-Iran peace deal boosted sentiment for cruise operators.

RCL Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) shares surged 16.1% amid a broad rally in technology stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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