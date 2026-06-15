Company News for Jun 15, 2026

Adobe Inc. ( ADBE ) shares declined 6.8% following the announcement that CFO Dan Durn will exit the company.

ADBE Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) shares fell 4.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $7.94 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.64%.

LEN Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) shares rose 1.5% as oil prices fell on optimism that the United States and Iran were nearing a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

DAL Smurfit Westrock Plc ( SW ) shares gained 1.5% on the broader jump in materials stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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