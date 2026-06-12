Company News for Jun 12, 2026

Oracle Corp.’s ( ORCL ) shares tumbled 8.5% after the company decided to raise an additional $20 billion in equity and debt for its AI buildout and reported negative free cash flow annually. \Shares of Navan Inc. ( NAVN ) climbed 8.4% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share. Anterix Inc.’s ( ATEX ) shares soared 25.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted loss of $0.41 per share, narrower-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ( DRVN ) rose 2.1% after the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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