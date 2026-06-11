Company News for Jun 11, 2026

Casey's General Stores Inc.’s ( CASY ) shares soared 20.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 per share.

CASY Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. ( SMCI ) plunged 28% following the company’s decision to raise $7 billion in equity-related deals to cover the purchase costs of hardware components.

SMCI Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s ( CBRL ) shares jumped 22.6% after the company raised its full-year revenues and earnings guidance.

CBRL Shares of Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX ) rose 1.4% after its CEO Brian Niccol said that the company is likely to double its store count of 22,000 outside the United States.

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Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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