Stocks

Company News for Jun 11, 2026

June 11, 2026 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Casey's General Stores Inc.’s (CASY) shares soared 20.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 per share.
  • Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) plunged 28% following the company’s decision to raise $7 billion in equity-related deals to cover the purchase costs of hardware components.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s (CBRL) shares jumped 22.6% after the company raised its full-year revenues and earnings guidance.  
  • Shares of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) rose 1.4% after its CEO Brian Niccol said that the company is likely to double its store count of 22,000 outside the United States.  

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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

CBRL
SBUX
SMCI
CASY

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